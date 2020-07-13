Priyanka Chopra Or Disha Patani: Who Pulled Off The Peachy Lehenga Look Better?

Both, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani are well-known stars in Bollywood. Both the actors have a huge fan following that appreciates the beauty and the work these beauties have done so far. Peecee and Disha Patani always make sure to inspire us with their impeccable fashion statement and fitness dedication as well.

Below, we bring to you a fashion face-off between Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani. Both the stunning divas donned a beautiful peach traditional dress. The beautiful Bollywood actors donned a kind of similar peach coloured ethnic dress for the Ganpati Party at the Ambanis in Mumbai. So, here’s a look at Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani’s stunning traditional stylish outfit look. Know how both the actors accessorised their look and decide who styled the peach lehenga better-

Priyanka Chopra or Disha Patani, who wore this peach traditional attire better?

Priyanka Chopra is wearing a peach and gold embellished Anarkali from Abhinav Mishra. The Anarkali was paired with a matching designer gold embellished Gotta Pati border work dupatta. Gracing her look, Priyanka Chopra opted for a bright nude pink lip colour and gold Chand Baalis or danglers that made her look more stunning. Priyanka Chopra’s dress had a long round flare with simple but elegant round neckline. She rounded off her look with a diamond-studded bracelet, ring and a green coloured bindi. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s look peach ethnic look here-

Source: YouTube

Disha Patani, the actor also opted for a peach coloured traditional wear. Her outfit was an embellished lehenga with a printed crop top blouse from Arpita Mehta. Disha Patani styled her look with a matching transparent dupatta which had beautiful mirror-studded embellishments on it. Along with coral haze Jootis and gorgeous Mrinalini Chandra jewellery, which had a golden Maan Tika and bracelet with a ring. She paired her stunning festive look with a box diamond-studded clutch. The Malang actor comploimented her lookout with subtle makeup and pink glossy lips with wavy hair in loose curls. Take a look te beautiful Disha Patani in this party ethnic look-

Image source: fshion101.in Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.