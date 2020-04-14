Tiger Shroff’s Mother Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her 'treasure’

The Shroff family including Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are known to be quite closely knit. They always share each other’s pictures on social media. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff recently shared an adorable throwback click of Jackie Shroff with his children, Tiger and Krishna.

Ayesha Shroff shares picture of Jackie Shroff with kids

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff recently took to social media to share a throwback picture. In the picture that she shared, Jackie Shroff is seen holding a baby Tiger and Krishna in his arms. Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff are all smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Ayesha Shroff’s post here:

This is not the first time that Tiger Shroff’s mother has shared pictures of her family on social media. She keeps posting pictures of Tiger from sets and even his film posters. She also shares many childhood pictures of a young Tiger and his sister, Krishna.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen alongside his father, Jackie Shroff in the action flick, Baaghi 3. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and is the third instalment in the hit Baaghi franchise. The film was released last month but failed to perform well at the box office due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to this, it was recently announced that Tiger Shroff will also be starring in Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to his 2014 debut film. The film is scheduled to release in July 2021. Ever since his debut, Tiger Shroff has always managed to garner a lot of attention, all thanks to his unique action stunts and dance moves that have left fans amazed all the time.

