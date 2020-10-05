Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Balcony As She Shoots For 'Radhe' Song

On October 4, Bollywood actor Disha Patani took to the story session of her Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her balcony to her 40.1M followers. The actor shared two short videos while the song Home, by BTS, can be heard in the background. The first video gave a brief look at the balcony. Meanwhile, in the second video, Disha greeted her followers with an all smiling face.

Instagramming the video, Patani wrote, "Day 1 #radhe song shoot" along with a flower emoticon. Interestingly, the 28-year-old actor was seen sporting a casual outfit with no makeup look. Disha was seen in a grey-colour round-neck t-shirt while flaunting her sleek hair. Scroll down to watch the videos.

Disha Patani shows her balcony:

A peek into Disha Patani's Instagram

The Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story actor is an active social media user as she keeps her followers updated with her whereabouts via various posts and stories. Apart from sharing the details of her projects, Disha has shared numerous self-portraits. The media feed of Patani also features a few videos of her workout session and her pets.

In the most recent post, the Baaghi 2 actor shared a selfie. The photo managed to garner more than 1M double-taps on the photo-sharing platform and is still counting. On the other side, many of her followers, industry peers and co-stars showered love on her in the comments section. Actor Tiger Shroff also took to the comment section and wrote, "Liner on point". Take a look at Disha Patani's recent Instagram post.

Disha Patani's projects

Talking about the professional front, Disha was last seen in the Mohit Suri directorial, Malang. The action-thriller also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead characters. The film, released in February this year, bagged a positive response from the critics and managed to do a decent business at the BO.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan in Radhe: The most wanted Bhai. The upcomer will mark the second collaboration of Disha and Salman. The upcoming film, directed by Prabhudeva, will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

