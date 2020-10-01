Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Pour In Birthday Wishes For Rinzing Denzongpa With Old Pics

Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to send in birthday wishes to his pal Rinzing Denzongpa. The actor shared a series of pictures with him including an adorable childhood picture. Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also posted a picture on Instagram to wish Rinzing on his birthday. Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s birthday wishes for Rinzing Dezongpa.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's birthday wishes for Rinzing Denzongpa

Tiger Shroff shared a series of pictures in which the first picture was a collage with his picture with Rinzing Denzongpa from their childhood days with an adjacent picture from one of their workout sessions. The duo is seen flashing a wide smile in both the pictures as they pose for the camera. Tiger Shroff shared the picture with a birthday note, "Happy Birthday big bro. Hope the best years of your life are ahead of you". The actor also wrote beautiful birthday notes with other pictures he shared with Rinzing Denzongpa. Interestingly, all the pictures were from the workout sessions they had together.

In the second picture, Tiger Shroff is seen posing as Rinzing takes a mirror selfie while leaning in front of the mirror. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Looking small bro" as he shared the picture. On the other hand, Disha Patani's picture with Rinzing Denzongpa has the two posing for the camera with a wide smile on their faces. Disha Patani was seen donning a black crop top with a black bottom while Rinzing was spotted wearing a white shirt. Disha Patani wrote, "Happy Birthday @rinzingd" with a heart and hug emoticons.

On the work front

Disha Patani was last seen in the film Malang. In the movie, Disha Patani was seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The film traced the story of Aditya Roy Kapur aka Advait who is on a murder spree after the death of his girlfriend, Disha Patani. Anil Kapoor plays the role of a cop who turns to drug addiction after the death of his daughter. Kunal Kemmu played the role of a truthful cop who also deals with marital problems.

Malang opened to mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become a hit at the box-office. Disha Patani will be next seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will feature Salman Khan alongside Patani. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the film has been postponed.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released earlier this year. He will be seen next in Heropanti 2, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan. He will also be seen in Rambo, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor recently released his first debut single titled You are Unbelievable.

