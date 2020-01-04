Disha Patani Shares The First Look Of Malang, Grabs Tiger Shroff's Attention

Malang is an upcoming Bollywood film which stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, and has created a lot of anticipation among fans since the release of its first look. In the poster, Patani looked gorgeous looking over her shoulder. The casting team including Aditya Roy Kapoor took to their social media to share with the caption, “In love...living life from one high to another.” Not only the fans but also she rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff seem to be awestruck by her look in the poster. Tiger took to his social media in order to share his feeling about Disha Patan’s look in the poster. He shared the poster on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "All the best @dishapatani" with three fire emoji to which she replied, "thank you tiggy". Read more to know about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Well, it is not rare to see Tiger appreciate Disha Patani on his social media. Recently, Tiger decided to leave a fiery comment on Disha's post which was a selfie wherein she turned make-up artist and did her own make-up and hair. Disha captioned the picture with, “Hair and makeup by me.” it is not only Tiger who reacts to the social media posts but Disha has also been active in the same department. She becomes one of the first persons to pour love and affection when Shroff uploads his workout training videos on social media. There have been no official announcements when it comes to being in a committed relationship but the two seem to be present for each other.

