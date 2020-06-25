Disha Patani Shares BTS Underwater Skiing Video From The Sets Of 'Malang'; Watch

Disha Patani was last seen in the Bollywood film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film received mixed reviews from the viewers and performed fairly well at the box office. Due to the lockdown, Disha Patani has been extremely active on social media. She recently shared a throwback post from sets of Malang. See the post here.

Disha Patani's Instagram post

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram account to share a throwback video when she was shooting for the film’s music video, Humraah. The actor can be seen practising her underwater scenes for the music video. In the video, Disha Patani can be seen enjoying the adventure sports activity, water skiing. She shared the video and captioned it with, "Had the best time filming for #humraah, here’s some of the prep we did (sic)". In the video of Humraah, the friendship between Disha and Aditya’s characters is evolving into love. The song also has a number of different adventure sports activities and thus includes Disha Patani’s ability to water ski, too.

About Malang

Malang is a romance/action film that stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolves around a boy, Advait who falls in love with a girl he met in Goa, Sara. The film was released on February 7, 2020, and it managed to collect around ₹84.50 crores through box office collections.

More about Disha Patani

On the professional lend, Disha Patani is going to be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is supposed to hit the cinemas in the coming year and the crew will be lead by Prabhudheva who is coming in for the project as the director. In this film, Salman Khan will be seen returning as a cop named Radhe. Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri will be collectively producing and funding the project which features Disha Patani, Salman Khan and south star Bharath in pivotal roles.

In the same context, a news house had asked if she feared getting overshadowed by the megastar while working together for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Patani said that she does not think films are about being overshadowed by a superstar. In fact, she felt lucky about getting the opportunity to work with him. She ended by saying that being overshadowed by him is a far-fetched thought and sharing screen space with the star is a big opportunity for her.

