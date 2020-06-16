Disha Patani & Aaditya Thackeray's Birthday Banter Made Fans Calls Them 'Bhau & Vahini'

Disha Patani shares her birthday with Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray. Despite attempts to ship them by those who are into celebrity matchmaking, the two have always appeared to regard each other as friends and recently even engaged in birthday banter on social media.

Disha Patani and Aaditya Thackray's birthday banter

The two celebrated their birthday this Saturday and wished each other on Twitter. However, their birthday wishes became a source of entertainment for the fans. Disha Patani shared a post on her social media handle and Aaditya Thackeray replied to her in a hilarious way.

In her social media post, Disha Patani wished Aaditya Thackeray happy birthday. The actor further added in her post that she wishes he stays the amazing self that he is. She further wrote that she wishes he keeps shinning.

To this post, Aaditya Thackeray responded quickly. He thanked Disha for her birthday wish. Aaditya added that she is one of those few people whom he can say ‘same to you’ to. He further wished for her to keep shinning and rising.

Thank you so much Disha! One of those few people who I can say “same to you” on 13th of June for a birthday wish! Keep shining and rising! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 13, 2020

As soon as the post went up, fans of the actor started responded to it too. There were several fans who even referred to them as 'bhau' and 'vahini'. Many other fans wished the two stars on their birthday.

Happy Birthday Disha😍Kalavaka Chala Rojulaindi apudu kaludam — Mr.ŃareŚh...🙃 (@NareshNarshaa5) June 13, 2020

On another note, Disha Patani has addressed her relationship with Aaditya Thackeray in several media interviews, more than hinting that it's platonic. The actor has often said that she does not choose friends based on their gender. She further said that she can go out with a friend at lunch and dinner and that it does not have to mean that she is seeing the person romantically. In any case, she has since time-immemorial been paired with Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang in which she shared the big screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie was a hit at the box office. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri and was a romantic thriller and involved crime.

Reported, Disha Patani will be seen next in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. According to a media portal, she will be seen opposite John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is expected to release in the year 2021.

Image credits: Aaditya Thackeray & Disha Patani official Instagram account

