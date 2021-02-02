Nick Jonas Unveils Poster Of 'Chaos Walking', Writes Listen To 'noise Of The New World'

Nick Jonas has shared a new poster of his upcoming movie, Chaos Walking, co-starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter and David Oyelowo on Tuesday morning on his Instagram account. In the poster, Nick looked fierce and the statement on it read, "Your mind will betray you". Sharing the same, Jonas penned, "Listen to the noise of the New World". The singer-actor sported a rugged jacket and had a dusty face. The movie is based on the best-selling novel titled The Knife of Never Letting Go. The makers of the movie have inked Chaos Walking release date as March 5, 2021.

Nick shares Chaos Walking poster

When the makers of the team unveiled the trailer of Chaos Walking, they also shared a statement. It read, "In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by the Noise– a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened– and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets." The movie is helmed by the director of The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow.

Chaos Walking will be released in theatres and IMAX on Friday, March 5, 2021. A Hollywood Insider report mentioned that AMC is still maintaining seat capacity restrictions and COVID policies such as keeping distance and wearing a mask. More so, the screenplay of the drafts began in 2011 and filming started in 2017. Apart from this, Nick will also return to the sets of The Voice Season 20 which is all set to premiere on NBC. He will be seen alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the season. Carson Daly will be seen as a host on the show. The Sucker singer shared a new poster and wrote, "It's on, see you."

