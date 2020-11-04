Disha Patani Shares Picture Of Goku On Her Feed, Fans In Love With Her Pet

Actor Disha Patani, who is known to be quite active on social media, has taken to her Instagram to share pictures of Goku. Her fans are all ‘heart eyes’ on the pictures that the actor has shared. Take a look at the post and the comments her fans have dropped.

Also Read: Disha Patani Reveals She Has “found Her Spirit Animal”, Shares Picture

Disha Patani’s Instagram pictures

Disha Patani shared 3 lovely pictures of her Doberman, Goku. Patani’s fans have showered love for Goku on the post. Take a look at the fans' comments.

Disha Patani’s Instagram page for her pets

Disha Patani has a separate Instagram page that is dedicated to just her four pets, namely her dogs Bella and Goku and her cats Jasmine and Keety. The page is called BellaJasmineGokuKeety and has over 21.7 k followers that enjoy the adorable posts that Disha shares on the page. The feed has pictures of the 4 playing with the actor and just spending time around the house.

Also Read: Disha Patani Posts Stunning Swimsuit Picture; Tiger Shroff 'likes'

Patani is quite active on her Instagram page as she shares pictures from her times at home, pictures with her family, her workout, et cetera. On the work front, Disha was last seen in the movie Malang as Sara Nambiar, alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. The movie was a romantic action thriller directed by Mohit Suri and made it to cinemas on February 7, 2020. The film received a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 84.5 Crore and a sequel has also been announced on May 31, 2020.

The actor made her debut in the industry in the sports biopic MS Dhoni, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha played the role of Priyanka Jha who was the love interest of the former Indian cricket team captain. Patani was also seen in a special appearance in the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 in the song Do You Love Me. Her upcoming projects are KTina and Radhe.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Brother Accused Of Stealing Anime Artwork; Justifies His Work On Instagram

Also Read: Disha Patani Posts A Series Of Pics In Beautiful Chocolate Attire & Honey-toned Hair

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.