Disha Patani Sets Temperature Soaring In A Halter Neck Outfit; See Picture

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni and since then, she has won many hearts. Apart from acting, Disha Patani is hailed by fans for her stupendous fashion sense. She is one such diva who has made heads turn for her sartorial choices. Her trendy and chic fashion attires never fail to impress fans.

Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani shared a picture where she was seen sporting a halter neck outfit. The printed outfit set the temperature soaring and is doing rounds on social media. The diva opted for minimal makeup look. She accessorised her look with a thin gold bangle and matching hoops. Her wavy hair left open completed her look.

Have a look at Disha Patani's outfit here:

This is not the first time when the diva has blown the minds of her fans by her gorgeous outfit. Here is a compilation of a few other looks of Disha Patani that were much loved by fans.

What is next in store for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan. Apart from Disha Patani, the movie also features Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on the Eid of 2020.

