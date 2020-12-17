Disha Patani Stuns In Pink Body-hugging Dress, Fans In Love With Her Look

Bollywood actor Disha Patani engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different social media platforms. Recently, the star shared a picture of herself in a pink bodycon dress on the photo-sharing platform. She stunned everyone with her glamorous look in the attire, which garnered numerous responses from her fellow celebrities and followers. So, we have mentioned everything about Disha Patani’s photos on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away:

Disha Patani grabs attention in pink body-hugging dress

The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself in a pink body-hugging dress through her official handle on December 16, 2020, Wednesday. She paired her strappy attire with a stylish heart-shaped pendant. She also accessorised her dress with a pair of ear studs and opted for a minimal makeup look with a light-shaded lip colour. Patani kept her long hair loose for a rounded-off look while posing in an outdoor location.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor did not write any words but dropped an emoticon. She posted a pink blossom in the description of her picture. Check out Disha Patani’s Instagram photo on the photo-sharing platform below:

Responses to Disha Patani’s Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Disha Patani garnered more than 1. 8 million likes and over 10, 000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor wrote their responses to the picture on Instagram. Stars like Shaira Ahmed Khan, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, and Caitlin Dechelle lauded Disha Patani’s photos.

Besides them, several other fans and followers took to the comment section and dropped a series of fire, burned faces, blossoms, hearts, heart-eyed smileys, firecrackers, bombs, and sparkle emoticons to express their views on the picture. So, here are some of the responses to Disha Patani’s Instagram photo that you must check out right away:

