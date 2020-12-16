Did You Know Kalidas Jayaram Has Shared The Screen With Disha Patani?

Kalidas Jayaram is best known for his portrayal in Malayalam movies. An interesting fact, however, is that Jayaram has shared screen space with Bollywood actor Disha Patani. The duo has worked together for a television commercial in 2015. Kalidas has also shared a video on his Instagram where he was impressed by Disha Patani’s singing skills.

In the video, Kalidas Jayaram and Disha Patani are singing the theme song of the commercial as they enjoy each other’s company. Kalidas shared the video and mentioned that Disha should think of taking up singing as a career. Take a look at the video.

Also Read| Disha Patani slays in a shiny blue outfit; fans mesmerized by her beauty

Disha Patani is an active social media user.She has reportedly been dating actor Tiger Shroff since quite a long time now but the duo never addressed the rumours about their relationship. The couple recently jetted off to Maldives for a vacation. Tiger recently shared a video doing a backflip by the waterfront. Disha Patani dropped several praising hands emoticon and a red heart in the comments.

Also Read| Disha Patani reveals who her 'favourite hero' is and it's not Tiger Shroff; Any guesses?

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the film Malang. In the movie, Disha Patani was seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Disha Patani will be next seen in the film Radhe. The film will feature Salman Khan alongside Disha Patani. The film Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens in the summer of 2021. She is also reportedly have signed a film under Ekta Kapoor's production banner.

Kalidas Jayaram's movies

In terms of his recent work, Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The film was directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. The cast in the film was seen as Jayaram as Rajiv Padmanabhan, Urvashi as Lakshmi Krishnan, Kalidas Jayaram as the younger Rajiv Padmanabhan, Kalyani Priyadarshan as the younger Lakshmi Krishnan, Preethi Nedumaran as the maid and Krishnakumar Balasubramanian as Arun Krishnan. He will also soon be seen in Jack and Jill. The film is directed by Santosh Sivan and stars Manju Warrier, Kalidas Jayaram, and Soubin Shahir in the lead role.

Also Read| Kalidas Jayaram's movie 'Oru Pakka Kathai' all set to release on ZEE5 on December 25

Also Read| Tiger Shroff calls mother Ayesha 'best' as he shares family picture, Disha Patani reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.