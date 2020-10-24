Disha Patani's Brother Accused Of Stealing Anime Artwork; Justifies His Work On Instagram

Actor Disha Patani recently faced backlash for sharing a Black Clover art piece which was allegedly created by her brother, Suryansh Patani. Within hours of the picture’s release, a number of people started accusing her of stealing another artist’s work, who goes by the Instagram name+ Inhoso. Most people were of the opinion that the piece was posted by him in July, hence making it a strong case of plagiarism. In the most recent development, the actor posted a step-by-step guide, revealing how the art piece was created by Suryansh, clearing the air about plagiarism.

Disha Patani accused of stealing art

Actor Disha Patani posted a portrait created by her brother on her official Instagram handle this week. In the artwork released, the young boy has created a digital painting of the character Nero from the popular anime series, Black Clover, who is also known as Secre Swallowtail in the Anime world. The character Nero has been presented in a confused state with an arrow tail and cute horns amidst her contrasting white hair. The picture is mostly covered in shades of red and maroon, giving it a pigmented and real look. Here is the portrait from Disha Patani’s Instagram.

In the next few hours, Disha Patani started getting a lot of hate from people who felt that the art piece was plagiarised. They mention an artist named Inhoso, who is reportedly the original creator of the piece. Have a look at his Nero portrait, posted in July, here.

Disha Patani justifies herself

After being heavily criticized for posting the picture, Disha Patani decided to come clean in front of the internet. She posted a bunch of pictures revealing how the portrait was created by her brother. A few of her followers later noticed that the colour scheme of the piece was slightly different from that of Inhoso’s work. Have a look at the pictures from Disha Patani’s Instagram story here.

