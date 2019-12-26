Disha Patani Oozes Glamour In These Stunning Black Outfits, See Pictures

Disha Patani recently made her debut in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. She reportedly ranked 43, just by doing one film in the year. The actor is now getting occupied with her upcoming movie Radhe, opposite Salman Khan, for which she has been undergoing some training sessions. She will also be seen in Baaghi 3, with Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Patani is quite active on social media and does not fail to impress fans with her regular posts. Her alluring pictures are always loved by her followers. As 2019 is coming to an end, here's a look at Disha Patani's all-black outfits that set the internet ablaze.

Disha Patani's love for black

On December 22, Disha Patani shared a picture of herself donning an all-black attire. Flaunting her pinkish eye makeup, she wrote that the makeover and hairstyle were done by her. Leaving her hair all bouncy, Disha looked flawless.

Read | Disha Patani Does Her Own Hair And Makeup, Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Approves

The next picture shows the Radhe star sporting a dainty black top and jeans. She went on to wear bold black eye makeup that added more glamour to her look. With elegant accessories and wavy hair, Disha Patani's love for black is evident in the picture.

Read | Tiger Shroff Looks Back Amusingly At Baaghi 3 Shoot In Chilly Serbia, Disha Patani Reacts

On December 12, The Bharat star posed for a magazine shoot, leaving her fans drooling. She wore a black turtle neck top beneath a black leather jacket. She went for bold red lip colour and left her hair to flow naturally. Have a look.

Read | Tiger Shroff Responds To 5-yr-old Girl's Adorable Video; Watch

Earlier in November, Disha Patani shared a picture of herself by the pool in a black bikini that stormed the internet in no time. Her picture also received comments from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Disha's love for black, as well as fitness, caught all the eyeballs. Overall, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor mostly sports black outfits, showcasing her love for the bold colour.

Read | Disha Patani seen all dolled up, ready to shake a leg for in Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.