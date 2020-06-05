Disha Patani Posts Sweet Birthday Wish For Tiger's Mom Ayesha Shroff; See Pic

Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff celebrates her birthday today. Ayesha Shroff has been showered with wishes on social media and Tiger Shroff's close friend Disha Patani also has shared a birthday wish for Ayesha. Disha Patani took to her Instagram story on June 5, 2020, and shared a post wishing Ayesha Shroff.

Disha shared a selfie in her story. In the throwback picture, both she and Ayesha can be seen sitting beside each other and posing for the cameras with a big smile. In the picture, Disha can be seen wearing a red jacket whereas Ayesha can be seen sporting a grey sweater. Disha captioned the picture and wrote, "Happy B'day my beautyyyyy". She also added several red heart emojis in the picture. Take a look at it here.

Apart from this, Disha Patani had sent gifts to Ayesha Shroff on Valentine's day too. Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram and shared the picture of the gift Disha had sent for her. The actor had sent her a special bouquet of roses and teddy bears. Tiger Shroff's mom took to her Instagram to share the picture of the gift and captioned the picture by writing, “The cuuuuutest valentine from my fellow twin!!!!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ thaaaaaank you deeeeeeshu!! ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @dishapatani”.

In the caption, Ayesha called Disha as her 'twin' and also had a pet name for her. This post by Ayesha Shroff went on to confirm that both Disha and Ayesha are very good friends. Disha commented on the post by writing, “Love you auntyâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Disha Patani also shares a friendly equation with Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna. Both are often seen together enjoying on holidays and dinner outings.

On a professional front

In other news, Disha Patani was last seen in the film Malang which was loved by the fans. The movie did fairly well at the box office. In this film, she was seen opposite Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu, who also played key roles. This was her first release in 2020 now, she will next be seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan.

