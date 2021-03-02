Disha Patani Wishes Tiger Shroff On His Birthday, Calls Him 'Casanova'

As Bollywood’s heartthrob and spectacular dancer Tiger Shroff ringed in his 31st birthday on March 2. He received adorable wishes from his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Disha took to Instagram and shared some goofy pictures of the actor with several filters. While captioning the post, she called him a "Casanova" referring to his last music single with the same name. Disha wished him happiness ahead.

Tiger’s mother and sister, Ayesha and Krishna Shroff were the first ones to comment on the post. While Ayesha poured in her heart for the picture, Krishna had an amazing comment for the pictures. She wrote, “Cute, but definitely had some better ones in the collection. @dishapatani.” Tiger also received birthday wishes from Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani who wrote, “Happy bday to Tiger(with Tiger animal )” emoticon.

The two stars who have never spoken publically about each other were spotted last night dining at a restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex. Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha was also pictured with the rumoured couple exiting the complex. The Ek Villain Returns actress looked stunning in a brown top which she paired with a pair of black high waist jeans while Tiger looked handsome in a grey T-shirt and dark grey jeans. The videos and pictures of the two stars stepping out of the restaurant have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Tiger also received adorable birthday wishes from her mother Ayesha who took a trip down the memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures while wishing the “kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy.” Tiger’s father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff too made the day special while sharing a throwback picture from his early days where his son little Tiger can be seen sitting on his lap.

On the professional front, Tiger who made his debut in Bollywood with Heropanti will next be seen in the action-thriller Ganpath opposite Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the Heropati sequel. Apart from showing off his acting prowess, the actor also released his two music singles Unbelievable and Casanova that received immense appreciation from his fans.

