'Ek Villain 2' Shooting Beings; John Abraham, Disha Patani Pose On Muhurat With Mohit Suri

Bollywood actor John Abraham, on Monday, took to his social media handle and shared a multiple-picture post to announce that he has started filming Ek Villain 2. In the photo, along with John, female lead actor Disha Patani and director Mohit Suri were also featured. The group photo also featured popular TV actor Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh and the producers of the upcoming film. "And it begins", read the caption of John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor's announcement post.

Ek Villain 2 cast starts filming

In a separate Instagram post, trade analyst Tarun Adarsh informed that the pictures were clicked at the Muhurat of the film, which was held at G7 multiplex in Bandra, Mumbai. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, the film will release on February 11, 2022. On the other hand, lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were not captured in any of the pictures.

Hours before John shared the Muhurat pictures on his social media feed, actor Disha Patani posted a picture of herself sharing the same announcement. In the photo, Patani can be seen donning a jacket while flaunting the poster of the film on her back. Though the actor did not reveal anything about her character, she can be seen wearing curlers and shots.

Ek Villain 2 details:

Earlier in a statement, director Mohit Suri had said, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride".

Interestingly, the sequel of Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer will mark the first collaboration of John Abraham and Tara Sutaria with Mohit Suri. Meanwhile, Arun Kapoor and Disha Patani have worked with Mohit in their previous releases, Half Girlfriend and Malang respectively. Earlier, Suri signed Aditya Roy Kapur. However, it was reported that over creative differences, Aditya opted out of the project.

