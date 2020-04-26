Disha Patani's Best Romantic Songs That Her Fans Absolutely Love Listening To

Disha Patani is one of the most loved rising stars in Bollywood. With just a couple of films to her name, she has still managed to win the hearts of the audience. Various songs from her movies have also been appreciated by the audience and her fans. Here is a list of a few songs the actor has featured in.

Also Read | Disha Patani Is A Vision In White In This Throwback Picture From Her First Film, 'Loafer'

Disha Patani's best romantic songs

Phir Kabhi

Disha Patani became immensely popular after the release of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie had a beautiful album which was loved by fans. One particular song was Phir Kabhi which showcased the love between Disha’s character and the protagonist of the film. The song is beautifully voiced by Arijit Singh.

Also Read | Disha Patani Shows Her Fans How To Pose With A Poker Face; See Pics

Kaun Tujhe

Another song which was loved was Kaun Tujhe sung by Palak Muchhal. The song, according to some fans, perfectly encapsulated the emotions of love and harmony. The music was composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics were penned down by Manoj Muntashir.

Also Read | Disha Patani Posts Fun Video With Tiger's Sister Krishna Shroff; Later Deletes It

O Saathi

O Saathi is a beautiful song from the blockbuster hit Baaghi 2. Disha played the love interest of the protagonist, Tiger Shroff, in the film and was praised for her role. O Saathi is sung by Atif Aslam and directed by Arko. The lyrics for the song too were penned by Arko.

Chal Ghar Chalen

Disha Patani’s recent film Malang was well received by the audience. The songs and the story of the film were also appreciated by fans of the actors. This particular song, Chal Ghar Chalen, was one that stuck with the audience very much. The song is voiced by Mithoon and Arijit Singh who are both known for their amazing voice. Mithoon has even directed this song.

Also Read | Krishna Shroff And Her Beau Work Out Together; Disha Patani Is Stunned

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.