Disha Patani Loves Flaunting Her Chiseled Jawline And These Pictures Are Proof

One of the fittest leading ladies of Bollywood, Disha Patani never misses out on an opportunity to flaunt her toned physique on social media, especially Instagram. With millions of followers on Instagram alone, keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos of herself working out at the gym. The Bharat actor has several posts on social media wherein she flaunted her chiseled jawline like an absolute stunner. Therefore, here is a roundup of Disha Patani's photos when the actor flaunted her jawline.

Times when Disha Patani impressed everyone with her perfect jawline

In the BTS photograph from the sets of Malang, Patani posed for the camera in a black crop tank top paired with blue shorts. She also tied an olive green shirt across her waist and completed her outfit with brown boots. The actor rounded off her look with minimal makeup and her hair let loose.

Disha Patani shared a 'sun-kissed' photograph wherein she sported a white sheer bodycon dress with frill details at the bottom. Patani looked stunning in a no-makeup makeup look as she flaunted her jawline with a poker face. She kept her overall look simple with a wavy hairdo.

The Malang actor stunned in a green shimmery bodycon dress paired with strappy heels. She completed her look with minimal accessories. In terms of her makeup, she opted for smokey eyes and cascading curls.

Here is a bonus of Disha Patani's photos with her jawline game on point

