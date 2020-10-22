Disha Patani Shares Artwork Created By Brother 'Suri', Leaves Fans Impressed

Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently took to social media to share a sketch created by her younger brother, Suryansh Patani. A portrait of Nero from the anime series, Black Clover has been created by the young boy with immense attention to details. Disha Patani seems quite elated about the piece, indicating that she is proud of her brother’s work. Fans have flooded the comments with compliments while speaking highly of character Nero.

Disha Patani shares brother’s work

Actor Disha Patani recently shared a piece of art created by her brother, Suryansh Patani. In the sketch created, the much-loved character, Nero aka Secre Swallowtail from Black Clover is seen in a confused state as she is spotted scratching her head with a puzzled look across her face. The character has red eyes, a long devil-like tail and a set of black-pink horns. In this sketch, the lady has been portrayed with white short hair which goes well with her character.

The artistic piece has been given a red background, creating contrast with Nero’s hair. She is spotted donning a red formal shirt which has three-fourth sleeves and a small collar. A blackish-brown vest has been added to the attire, keeping the sketch colour coordinated. Secre Swallowtail has an unpleasant expression on her face like she is trying to figure something out. A speech balloon has been added to the piece, throwing light on the confusion in her head. A variety of similar colours have been aptly used in the sketch, giving it a pleasant effect.

In the caption for the post, Disha Patani has mentioned that the sketch was made by her brother Suri. She has also added a bunch of emoticons, indicating how much she likes the piece. Have a look at the art piece on Disha Patani’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Disha Patani’s fans have spoken highly of the sketch while appreciating her for sharing it. They have also made an attempt to guess the character and her features. Have a look at the comments on Disha Patani’s Instagram here.

Nero or Secre Swallowtail is a much-loved character from the show Black Clover. The show was originated in Japan and revolves around the life of Asta, who is on a quest to become the next Wizard King. The series has been written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata and airs on TXN. Secre Swallowtail is a gorgeous human who turns into an anti-magic bird in parts of the story. Her bird form has been portrayed in the show with two short horns and a tail which splits into two arrows. The character arc has gained a huge fandom over the span of the last few years.

