When Disha Patani Lost Her Memory: Accident That Cost The Actress 6 Months Of Her Life

Disha Patani and her gorgeous photoshoots have created a massive following for her on social media, and otherwise. Her pictures on Instagram drive her fans crazy and create a buzz on social media from time to time. But apart from her bold avatar, Disha Patani’s trivia about her personal and professional life has also created a lot of discussion in the entertainment industry. Did you know that Disha lost her memory for six months?

When Disha Patani lost her memory for six months

Among the many of Disha Patani’s unknown facts, this fact is not specifically known to many people. In a rather unfortunate accident, Disha fell on her head and hit it so hard that she couldn’t remember anything for six months. According to Mid Day, this accident occurred while she was training on a concrete terrace floor. Disha was quoted saying, “I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything”.

The actress was reportedly training for her then-upcoming movie Bharat, for which she had taken up gymnastics lessons. Disha further said,

“ I took to gymnastics three years ago. It’s always good to learn it when you are young, because the body changes after the age of 20..When I am not shooting, I alternate between practicing gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

Fortunately, Disha recovered from this scary injury and setback and is now doing just fine. This is one of the few Disha Patani’s unknown facts that her fans may not like to hear, but it ultimately has a happy ending. None of the negative incidents in her life like this has stopped her from pursuing her bright career and her admirable fitness.

Disha Patani has always been very alert about her fitness, and this is definitely not among Disha Patani's unknown facts. Nor has she ever shied away of promoting the same fitness to her fans and followers as well. It would be safe to say that we will be definitely seeing more of Disha Patani in the coming time, as her passion for her work along with her beauty will be hard to ignore.

