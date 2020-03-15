Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Wants To Know The Size Of Disha Patani's Dress; Read Reply

Disha Patani recently stepped out for Malang bash wearing a hot red bodycon dress. Impressing one and all with her fashion style, Disha flaunted her curves in this stunning party dress.

Rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff had an important question to ask though. She wrote, "Ordered the same one. 😂 Never came through in the mail though... What size you wearing?"

Responding to her, Disha Patani wrote, "@kishushroff xs but i would suggest small, breathing was only optional in this🙈🙈🤣" [sic]

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan. Apart from Disha Patani, the movie also features Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on the Eid of 2020.

