Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani To Recreate The Iconic Song 'Dus Bahane' In 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The actor has had an association with the Baaghi franchise for a long time now. The actor was featured in the lead role in the first two installments of the franchise titled Baaghi and Baaghi 2. In the third installment, Tiger Shroff would be accompanied by Shraddha Kapoor. According to the reports by a leading daily, the actor is all set to recreate Abhishek Bachchan’s old song with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Tiger Shroff has been actively updating his fans about the movie. He has been posting pictures from the sets and sharing videos on his Instagram story. The filmmakers are also actively updating their audience about the cast and the shooting of the movie. Recently, the makers made an announcement on their Twitter handle regarding Disha Patani’s addition to the cast of the movie Baaghi 3. They shared it through a video where Disha is spotted on the sets.

Also Read| Disha Patani joins rumoured BF Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3', surprises fans & netizens

Also Read| Disha Patani seen all dolled up, ready to shake a leg for in Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3'

According to an entertainment portal, Disha would be making a special appearance in a song of Baaghi 3. The actor would apparently be paired with Tiger Shroff in the song. As the reports suggest, Abhishek Bachchan’s iconic song Dus Bahane from the movie Dus would be recreated in the third installment of the movie. However, the details of the song are still under wraps. The original song was a composition of Vishal and Shekhar.

Also Read| Vijay Varma lauds Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor as he recalls 'Baaghi 3' shoot in Serbia

About the movie Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The action thriller film features Ritesh Deshmukh alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. As per media reports, Shraddha Kapoor will be essaying the role of an air hostess in the film. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

Also Read| Check out Tiger Shroff's globetrotting updates from 2019; Baaghi 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.