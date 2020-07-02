Disha Patani Gives Manicure To Her Pet Dog Goku In This Adorable Video; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Disha Patani shared a video on her Instagram wall, which also featured her pet dog Gokuthe. As the video starts, Disha Patani is seen cutting Goku's nail while her dog is seen quietly sitting. At the end of the video, Disha is also seen sharping her dog's nail. Instagramming the video, she only added two emoticons in her caption, a dog face and nail polishing. The video garnered more than 1M views within a few hours. Scroll down to watch.

Disha Patani with pet dog Goku

Disha Patani's pets

Disha Patani has often showered love on her pet dogs Goku and Bella as she has shared numerous photos and videos of them. A few days back, Goku grabbed the attention of Disha's fans as Disha posted a solo picture of her dog. Not only this, Disha Patani, who has four pets, has made an Instagram page dedicated to them. Thorugh the Instagram page, she has given a sneak peek into her bond with her pets Goku, Bella, Jasmine and Keety. In the bio of the page, she also explained why each of her pets is important to her. She stated that Goku always brings snacks for her.

Disha Patani's projects

Talking about the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's directorial venture - Malang. The thriller-romance also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead while Elli Avrram and Makrand Deshpande were seen playing significant characters. The film managed to attract footfalls at the BO. Apart from the film, Disha also performed a special dancing number for the third installment of Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi.

The 28-year-old actor will soon collaborate with her Bharat co-actor Salman Khan for an action film Radhe. The star cast of the upcoming flick also has Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, she will play the leading lady of Ekta Kapoor's next, titled, KTina. She also has the sequel of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain in her kitty. Reportedly, Ek Villain 2 will star John Abraham Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria in the lead.

