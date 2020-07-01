Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Record Peppy Song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea' For Meet Bros

Recently, Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Mahira Sharma shared that she along with Paras Chhabra has recorded a song, titled Hashtag Love Soniyea, for music composers Meet Bros, during her conversation with a leading news portal. Mahira Sharma gave an insight into the upcoming song and mentioned that they shot it from their homes. The upcoming peppy number is sung by upcoming artiste Piyush Mehroliyaa.

In her conversation, Mahira Sharma asserted that the idea behind the song is to lift the gloomy mood all around amid the current pandemic situation. She further added that they decided to bring in some entertainment quotient. While spilling some beans about the upcoming song, Mahira Sharma said that she will be a dancer in the song while Paras Chhabra will play a chef.

Interestingly, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra dropped the hints for the same in earlier in June as the duo shared a motion teaser of the song. The motion poster featured the duo, in which Mahira was posing while looking surprised whereas Paras was seen on his knees in front of Mahira with a bowl of noodles. Instagramming the post, Mahira Sharma wrote a caption that read, "Something exciting is cooking up! / Stay tuned for more..." (sic). Scroll down to take a look.

This is not the first time when Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will share the screen space for a music video. The duo collaborated for a romantic song, Baarish, sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The video showed Paras and Mahira as star crossed lovers, exchanging vows, but are separated soon after. Later, the couple reminisces memories of the past through painful flashbacks. The clip opened with a wedding setup but slowly shifted to the struggles where they end up feeling hurt and sad. The music video turned into a treat for many 'Pahira' fans as it garnered more than 19M views within a few days.

Apart from Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, other couples from Bigg Boss 13 such as Shehnaaz Gill-Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurrana were also featured in the music video. Many Sidnaaz fans showered love on Bhula Dunga. On the other side, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana romanced twice for music videos, titled Khayal Rkhya Kar and Kalla Sohna Hai.

