Jennifer Lopez Showers Love On 'macho' Alex Rodriguez In A Dance Face-off Video; Watch

Recently, American actor Jennifer Lopez shared a video, in which she is seen flaunting her dancing move. Meanwhile, on the other half of the screen, her hubby Alex Rodriguez is trying to match his footsteps with Jennifer. Sporting a casual look Jennifer teamed her white crop-top with a pair of white track pants while Alex was seen in blue track pants and black jacket.

Instagramming the video she wrote a caption that read, "How could I not challenge @arod to the #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge [with a few laughing emoticons]". Jennifer further added, "Machos got moves!!!! / You wont want to miss tonight’s episode of @nbcworldofdance because he may just steal the show." The video garnered more than 4M views within hours.

Watch the video below:

Apart from the above dancing video, Jennifer Lopez has often grabbed the attention of internet users with her quirky posts. Recently, Jennifer Lopez looked radiant as she displayed her gym-honed physique in a stunning Instagram picture last Saturday. She posed in a pair of skintight blue and pink leggings with a beach print. Highlighting her toned torso, she also added a baby pink sports bra along with a pair of hoop earrings to complete her overall look. The photo won the hearts on the internet.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez along with Derek Hough and NE-YO is in the judging panel of the fourth episode of World of Dance season 4. The dance reality show has started its run Tuesday, that is June 30. The show is slated to broadcast at 10 p.m. on NBC. The series will feature some of the world’s most talented dancers competing as solo artists, duos or crews in any style – hip-hop, contemporary, ballet, break-dancing, ballroom and more.

Apart from her dance show and social media feed, Jennifer Lopez. along with Alex Rodriguez will be the keynote speakers at the New York's virtual high-school graduation ceremony. The ceremony will start at 7 pm ET on channel PIX 11 in New York. The live streaming of the ceremony will be available on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

