The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Disha Patani's Driver Reminds Her To Sanitise Hands As Coronavirus Spreads | Watch Video

Bollywood News

'Malang' star Disha Patani was spotted taking precautionary measure by paparazzi. Have a look at the Disha Patani's viral video here. Read more about it.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
disha patani

After seeing an increase in the numbers of coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood stars are spreading awareness about the pandemic. Many celebs have been spotted wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda also took to Instagram asking fans to stay safe as coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Now it is the Malang star Disha Patani who was spotted by the paparazzi taking precautionary measures.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, it can be seen that Disha Patani is walking out of her building. However, before sitting in the car, her driver reminded Disha to sanitize her hands. Soon after that, Disha Patani is seen sitting in her car.

Have a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Is A Visual Delight In The BTS Video Of 'Do You Love Me' From 'Baaghi 3'

Coronavirus has taken several lives worldwide, claim reports online. The medical experts are finding a solution to deal with the coronavirus crisis. World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested a few precautionary measures to protect oneself with the deadly virus. Have a look at the precautionary measures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) on

ALSO READ| 'Radhe': Salman Khan, Disha Patani Cancel Shoot In Azerbaijan Over Coronavirus Outbreak?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) on

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor And Disha Patani Ooze Glamour In These Burgundy Coloured Outfits

What is next in store for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan. Apart from Disha Patani, the movie also features Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on the Eid of 2020.

ALSO READ| Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Patani's Killer Workout Videos You Should Not Miss

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Owaisi
OWAISI SLAMS KEJRIWAL ON ANTI-NPR
Reddy
REDDY ON FAROOQ ABDULLAH'S RELEASE
Tokyo
'NO DELAY IN TOKYO OLY': PM ABE
Coronavirus
PAK CLOSES KARTARPUR CORRIDOR
Amitabh
COVID 19: BACHCHAN'S BLOG ENTRY
Coronavirus
HM TO PROVIDE SDRF ASSISTANCE