Disha Patani's Driver Reminds Her To Sanitise Hands As Coronavirus Spreads | Watch Video

After seeing an increase in the numbers of coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood stars are spreading awareness about the pandemic. Many celebs have been spotted wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda also took to Instagram asking fans to stay safe as coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Now it is the Malang star Disha Patani who was spotted by the paparazzi taking precautionary measures.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, it can be seen that Disha Patani is walking out of her building. However, before sitting in the car, her driver reminded Disha to sanitize her hands. Soon after that, Disha Patani is seen sitting in her car.

Have a look at the video here:

Coronavirus has taken several lives worldwide, claim reports online. The medical experts are finding a solution to deal with the coronavirus crisis. World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested a few precautionary measures to protect oneself with the deadly virus. Have a look at the precautionary measures here:

What is next in store for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan. Apart from Disha Patani, the movie also features Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on the Eid of 2020.

