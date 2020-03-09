Disha Patani Is A Visual Delight In The BTS Video Of 'Do You Love Me' From 'Baaghi 3'

Disha Patani has been creating waves in Bollywood with her choice of films. The actor made her debut in Bollywood with her film M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, the actor has starred in a few films which have managed to win the hearts of the audience.

The actor recently starred in a dance number titled Do You Love Me for the film Baaghi 3. Disha Patani was praised for her stunning moves in the song. She recently took to Twitter to share a six seconds BTS video from the song. The actor is seen shaking a leg with other dancers from the song. Check out the BTS video below.

Do you love me🐰 pic.twitter.com/m5xRsfOfFF — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) March 9, 2020

Apart from the video, Disha also wrote the name of the song and fans took it as a question to them. Many kept saying ‘yes’ to her caption. Fans praised the actor in the comment section for her stunning moves. Check out some of the comments below.

Disha Patani’s item song Do You Love Me from the film Baaghi 3 was in the news since its inception. Fans will also witness Tiger Shroff in the song where he is seen giving intense looks while Disha tries asking him, ‘Do you love me?’ It was reported that the song will bridge the gap between the two scenes in the film. Watch the glimpse of the video here.

The film Baaghi 3 hit the silver screens and has been receiving praise from fans and movie buffs. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s acting is also lauded by fans. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The is film is also reported to have many action scenes which will leave fans amazed.

