Disha Patani's father Jagdish and two UP vigilance officers test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani, who is deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, has been tested Coronairus positive on August 5, reported by PTI. According to further reports, apart from her father, two other officers have also been tested COVID-19 positive. Jagdish Patani and the two other officers who are tested positive were investigating a transformer scam.

Disha Patani's father tests COVID-19 positive

They came to Bareilly from Lucknow. Following their coronavirus diagnosis, the zonal chief engineer's office has been closed for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, on August 5, 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities were reported in UP, bringing the total tally to over 1.04 lakh and the death toll from the deadly virus to 1,857. However, the UP state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 1,04,388.

Read: Disha Patani Shares A Glimpse Of How She Looks In 'virtual Reality'; See Pictures

Read: 'Loafer' Cast Had Varun Teja In Lead With Disha Patani Marking Her Debut; Know More

Bollywood’s diva Disha rarely uploads her family’s pictures on social media. She is one of the celebrities who like to keep her personal life private. Some time back, the actress took to her social media and made her brother’s day better. The Malang actress’s brother turned a year older on July 15 and she made sure she wished him on his special day. Disha shared a cute photo for her brother Suryansh, she also penned down a sweet wish for him. In the picture, Disha Patani’s brother Suryansh is seen with Disha Patani’s dog in his lap. He is dressed in a casual black t-shirt as he smiled for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, which was a romantic action thriller. The film was well-received bu the audience and her fans. Disha will next be seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was supposed to release on Eid this year but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is a remake of a South Korean film and would be in the action genre. It is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, to name a few. The film is bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in a special appearance.

Read: Disha Patani's New Post On Instagram Makes Krishna Shroff Go 'Guuurrrlll'; See Pic

Read: Disha Patani Posts An Adorable Picture To Wish Her Brother On His Birthday; See Here

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image credit: Disha Patani/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.