Disha Patani's Names Her Favourite Avengers Who Inspired Her To Become An Actor

Actor Disha Patani is making headlines for her latest release Malang. After making her debut in the Bollywood film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has worked with various filmmakers in the industry. The actor is quite active on social media and recently answered a few questions on Google related to her personal life. The actor also mentioned her favourite Avenger from the movie The Avengers. Let us take a look at her favourite Avenger.

Disha Patani reveals her favourite Avenger

The Hulk and Iron Man are Disha Patani's favourite Avengers. The actor said that The Avengers movie changed her life. Disha mentioned that she not only got inspired by the characters of the film but also got obsessed with the film. The movie inspired her to get into acting.

Three years after The Avengers released, Disha Patani began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer. Furthermore, she starred in the Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga, which is one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all times. The actor also has one upcoming movie lined up for 2020 which is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that is scheduled to release on Eid 2020 and KTina.



About The Avengers

The Avengers was a 2012 release that had a budget of $220 million and earned $1.5 billion at the box office. The movie turned out to become one of the greatest movies of that year. The fourth installment in the series, Avengers: Endgame, smashed all box office records and became the highest-grossing film of all time. At the 2020 Oscars, the movie was nominated for Best Visual Effects.

Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is nominated for Best Visual Effects at the #Oscars! Tune in to the 92nd Academy Awards tonight at 5PM PT/8PM ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/XtD7sLCbQu — The Avengers (@Avengers) February 9, 2020

Have 25,000+ comics, as a treat.



All day long, every hour, we're giving you a chance to win a FREE 5-year subscription to Marvel Unlimited. You ready? pic.twitter.com/vW1b3HxGuu — Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) February 5, 2020

