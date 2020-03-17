Kareena Kapoor Khan And Disha Patani Slays In Floral Outfits; Check Out Their Pics

Floral prints and summers can be considered as synonymous for one another. Floral designs are never out of trend even for Bollywood divas. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan or Disha Patani, actors never fail to impress with their sartorial picks. Many times, these tinsel town actors are seen flaunting their love for floral outfits and surely make heads turn with their looks. Take a look at different floral outfits of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Disha Patani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Disha Patani’s most stunning floral outfits

Kareena Kapoor's photos in florals

(Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a floral beige camisole. For her day outing, she paired her cami with ripped jeans and a pair of open-toe heels. She accessorised her look with tinted sunglasses and her go-to black Bottega Veneta tote bag. But her coolest accessory was that double-layered studded belt. She kept her look minimal and went with nude lips and straight hair.

Here, the Tashan actor opted for the fuss-free dress for a casual outing with Taimur Ali Khan and Babita Kapoor. The actor is seen wearing a breezy white shirtdress which is patterned with a tapestry of flowers and foliage motifs in pastel hues. Her outfit came with a tie-up belt in the same fabric and also has dramatic sleeves.

She opted for a pair of Kolhapuri-style metallic sandals. With this look, she simply tied her tresses back into an easy bun and chose a pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a yellow ensemble which is roomy high-waisted trousers and blouse. Her outfit featured a vibrant foliage print in shades of red and pink. The actor used a chunky belt and instead of going all-out with accessories. She opted the colour and print of her outfit stand out by going easy on the accessories. To complete her look, the actor opted for strappy nude sandals, natural makeup and a messy updo.

Disha Patani's photos in floral outfits

The actor shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram which was loved by fans. The diva is seen wearing a strappy midi dress with floral print and tassel details. The orange outfit looked quite summery and the actor opted for a bracelet and a neckpiece to complete her look. Her hair was loosely curled and left open which went well with the outfit. Disha opted for a smokey look with red eyeshadow, long lashes, black mascara and nude lipstick.

Disha Patani, during her trip to Bangkok, shared a lot of pictures on Instagram. The actor shared pictures of herself in a pretty yellow floral dress. Her outfit featured backless details and a plunging neckline. She paired her look with a pair of white sneakers. As for her makeup, she opted for soft shimmery eyes, pink lips and gleaming highlighter.

The actor is seen wearing a pretty white strappy maxi dress which has a dark blue floral print. She completed her outfit with gold earrings and her long wavy hair. For makeup, she highlighted her eyes with a purple and blue shaded eyeliner and opted for a nude lipstick to complete her gorgeous look.

