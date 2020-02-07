Ranveer Singh Delivers His Career’s Best In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Producer Maneesh Sharma

Ranveer Singh recently announced the wrap of Jayeshbhai Jordaar with a picture of himself along with the director Divyang Thakkar and producer Maneesh Sharma. According to a leading entertainment website, Sharma has confirmed the news. He is all praises for his lead actor, with whom he had also worked in Band Baaja Baaraat.

Ranveer’s best acting performance

Maneesh Sharma, as per the report, claimed that Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be Ranveer Singh’s best performance till date. He talked about how the makers of the film are excited to show the film. He praised Ranveer and said that he has delivered his career’s best performance with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer Singh had shed a lot of kilos to get to the skin of his character, Jayesh. His Gujarati avatar also became famous as soon as he had shared it on his Instagram. Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the movie.

Maneesh Sharma also talked about Shalini Panday and her crucial role in the film. He talked about how Shalini gave her heart and soul to the film and also added her own textures to the character. He is confident that her character will touch people’s hearts.

Maneesh has his fingers crossed as he hopes that the stellar performances by the actors coupled with the script will make Jayeshbhai Jordaar a hit. He talked about how the makers had visualized the characters and performances when they had set out to make the film. He said that the cast has over-delivered and taken the film to the next level. This also includes Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. Finally, Maneesh hopes that the audience will be given a perfect entertainer which they would want to watch in the theatres.

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram

