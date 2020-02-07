Street Dancer 3D: Box-Office Collections Slow Down In The Second Week

Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D has crossed the ₹70 crore mark in its second week at the box office. The Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has minted a total of ₹71.36 crore at the box office so far. And while there appears to be a big gap in its second week's collection, the film has managed to stay over the 1 crore mark on the weekdays.

Street Dancer 3D box office collection

#StreetDancer3D fizzles out in Week 2... Yet to surpass *Week 1* total of #ABCD2 [₹ 71.78 cr] even after 2 weeks... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.25 cr, Thu 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 71.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

Street Dancer 3D released on January 24 alongside the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga which has proved to be a dud at the box office and was able to bring in a mere ₹25.64 crores, as per reports. Produced by T-Series, Street Dancer 3D has been lagging at the ticket window quite possibly due to the Ajay Devgn's historical period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has severely affected the performance of Street Dancer 3D in Maharashtra. However, the film still maintains a stronghold and is currently second to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in terms of its box office collections.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance film set in London and is based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity between two different groups of people who come together for a single cause. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Sushant Pujari, and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

