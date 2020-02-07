Union Budget
Street Dancer 3D: Box-Office Collections Slow Down In The Second Week

Bollywood News

Street Dancer 3D has seen a slight slump at the box office after a strong opening. Read on to know the earnings, present condition at the box office and more

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
street dancer 3D

Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D has crossed the ₹70 crore mark in its second week at the box office. The Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has minted a total of ₹71.36 crore at the box office so far. And while there appears to be a big gap in its second week's collection, the film has managed to stay over the 1 crore mark on the weekdays.

Street Dancer 3D box office collection

 

Street Dancer 3D released on January 24 alongside the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga which has proved to be a dud at the box office and was able to bring in a mere ₹25.64 crores, as per reports. Produced by T-Series, Street Dancer 3D has been lagging at the ticket window quite possibly due to the Ajay Devgn's historical period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has severely affected the performance of Street Dancer 3D in Maharashtra. However, the film still maintains a stronghold and is currently second to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in terms of its box office collections.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance film set in London and is based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity between two different groups of people who come together for a single cause. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Sushant Pujari, and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

Published:
