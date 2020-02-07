'Hacked' Movie Review: Hina Khan 'hacks' Her Way Into Audiences’ Heart, Say Fans

Hina Khan is making her big-screen debut with Hacked, along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the movie is a psychological thriller film. The much-hyped film has hit the theatres on Friday. Read to know what the audience has to say about the movie:

Hacked audience reviews

#Hacked is so relevant in today’s time 🙌🏻 @eyehinakhan has very well played the role of Sameera Khanna who goes through so much trauma in her life and eventually triumphs over them 🙌🏻 Such a strong role in debut movie itself is very commendable 👏🏻 #HackedReview pic.twitter.com/x0H3lZRH9E — Dhruvesh Shah ✨ Hacked On 7th Feb 🔥 (@dhruveshshahxxx) February 7, 2020

From Akshara to Sam @eyehinakhan has come long way n wil set screen on fire in #Hacked . The fear in her performance will engross you completely in the movie and climax will make us root 4 her

Her tv audience will love to see her in this hot avatar #HinaKhan #HackedTomorrow — RJ Karan (@RJKaran911) February 6, 2020

Hacked Movie Review & Ratings: Interesting Story, Dark side of social media & Great Performance#HackedReview #hinakhanhttps://t.co/hoAuc5jeOn — Arif Khan (@ArifKhan012) February 7, 2020

It's amazing,the new concept keeps the viewer seated on the seat,the movie can be related to everyone,just imagine if ur life gets #Hacked,scared after watching the film,how worst it can turn@eyehinakhan @JJROCKXX — Khushal #HackedOn7thFeb (@MChharia) February 7, 2020

@eyehinakhan di once again u stole / hacked our ❤ through your talent,acting,expressions,hardwork bt dis time as #SameeraKhanna 😍,u rock in d movie #Hacked ,I m in love with Sam💓,superb performance #HinaKhan i must say not as a HK fan but as a genuine viewer👏👏#HackedReview pic.twitter.com/rcJRxhnUvm — Sristi's life👉HK✨ Hacked on 7th Feb (@SristiJhunjhun1) February 7, 2020

Hacked trailer

The story of Hacked revolves around a 19-ear-old boy, who falls in love with an older, married girl, and gets obsessed with her. When she rejects him, the boy hacks the girl's social accounts to get revenge. Hina Khan is essaying the role of the girl named Sameera Khanna aka Sam, while Rohan Shah is playing the antagonist. The film has clashed with Bollywood movies such as Malang and Shikara, and also with Hollywood film Bird of Prey.

