'Hacked' Movie Review: Hina Khan 'hacks' Her Way Into Audiences’ Heart, Say Fans

Bollywood News

The much-hyped 'Hacked' movie is out. The film marks popular television celeb Hina Khan's big-screen debut. Read to know what the audiences are saying about it.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
hacked movie review

Hina Khan is making her big-screen debut with Hacked, along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the movie is a psychological thriller film. The much-hyped film has hit the theatres on Friday. Read to know what the audience has to say about the movie:

Also Read | Hina Khan Praised By Netizens In Trailer Of Her Debut Film 'Hacked'

Hacked audience reviews

Also Read | 'Hacked' Leaked By Tamilrockers; Another Film Falls Prey To Piracy

Also Read | Hina Khan Was Inspired From Juhi Chawla's 'Darr' & Madhuri Dixit's 'Anjaam' For 'Hacked'

Hacked trailer

Also Read | Hina Khan Feels 'Hacked' To Sure-shot Strengthen People's Confidence, Know Why

The story of Hacked revolves around a 19-ear-old boy, who falls in love with an older, married girl, and gets obsessed with her. When she rejects him, the boy hacks the girl's social accounts to get revenge. Hina Khan is essaying the role of the girl named Sameera Khanna aka Sam, while Rohan Shah is playing the antagonist. The film has clashed with Bollywood movies such as Malang and Shikara, and also with Hollywood film Bird of Prey.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
