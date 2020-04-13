Disha Patani's Stunning Lockdown Outfits You Should Not Miss

Disha Patani never fails to impress her fans with her unique sartorial choices and stylish outfits. From rocking some bold athleisure to sporting summer outfits, Disha has covered it all and fans are currently in love with her lockdown fashion. The actor has been sporting some unique avatars that have left the audience surprised. Read on to know more about Disha Patani's lockdown fashion:

Disha Patani's lockdown fashion

Disha Patani is sporting some lockdown avatars that fans just cannot miss. She recently posted a picture of her in a frilled white one-piece that fans have absolutely loved. Here are some of the most recent looks of Disha Patani:

Working out is very important and Disha seems to be doing better than anyone else. She always makes the regular workout outfits look classy. She clicked a picture in orange shorts and a white sports bra. She completed her look with a white and blue jacket.

Disha Patani owns a very classy collection of summer outfits and she seems to be sporting them during the lockdown period. Disha Patani made headlines when she shared this picture of herself in this summer outfit. Check out the picture:

The actor seems to have covered it all when it comes to clothing. She even sported a black and red Calvin Klein innerwear that showcased her perfectly toned body. Here's taking a look at the picture shared by Disha Patani:

