Disha Patani's Looks In Orange Outfits Are Here To Brighten Up Your Day; Check Pics

Disha Patani made her debut in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has a huge fan following which is evident from her Instagram handle. Disha has been giving fitness as well as fashion goals to many. Check out a few of her orange outfits that mesmerised fans.

Disha Patani’s orange outfits

Disha Patani’s recent release is Malang, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actor uploaded a behind the scene picture from the set of the film. She is seen in an orange strapless Bikini. In the second picture, she is in the ocean wearing the same.

Disha Patani was adored by many as she wore an orange spaghetti top. On top of it, she donned a denim jacket with denim shorts. She paired them with golden bling. The actor has also opted for a perfect blend of orange and black for her eye makeup.

In the picture, Disha Patani is seen posing in a bright orange bralette with black colour high waist pants. She has worn no accessories and left her hair open. She has opted for nude makeup.

Disha Patani was adored by her fans as she wore an orange maxi dress, with floral print. The dress is sleeveless and has a deep V neck cut. The Baaghi 2 star left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and wore few accessories and brown heels. She completed her look by wearing natural makeup and a bold eye-look.

Before the release of her Bollywood debut film, Disha Patani showed her excitement in a video. In it, she has donned an orange halter neck top. She has minimal makeup and accessories.

