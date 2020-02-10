Cost Of Disha Patani's Red Gown Can Afford A Couple's Trip To Bali On Valentine's Day

Disha Patani might be a famous name in the Bollywood film industry, but she is certainly earning her fame in the fashion industry as well. The actor is known to make some great and even bold style statements. During the promotions of her latest movie Malang, Disha wore some stylish and unforgettable outfits, one of which was a red gown.

Disha in ravishing red

Disha Patani had worn a stunning red gown with a thigh-high slit. The actor paired up this gown with a shade of red hot lipstick. Golden dangling earrings completed the look. The colour and the outfit can be deemed best for a perfect Valentine date.

The dress is a crepe tuxedo dress from the fashion label OUD Paris. While you might think to buy this dress, you might want to think again. According to an online shopping site, the price of the dress is $1,395. This means that this red gown will come up to ₹ 99,764.82. While the red gown will certainly make anyone feel beautiful, the cost of the same can be used to sponsor a trip to Bali. It will be enough not only for yourself but also for your Valentine.

Disha Patani's latest movie is Malang. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Disha Patani. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie released on February 7, 2020. It is directed by Mohit Suri.

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

