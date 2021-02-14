Valentine's Day 2021: 'Shayad' And Other Love Songs To Listen To With Your Special Someone

Valentine’s Day 2021 is around the corner and no Valentine’s Day can be complete without some romantic music. Bollywood has a long history of providing the audience with the perfect romantic ambience with its music. Many people say that no one makes romantic music as Bollywood does. So here is a list of romantic Bollywood songs to add to the ambience of the day of love.

Valentine's Day 2021 playlist

Shayad

The melodious love song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. Shayad - Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The song is about lovers who do not feel that they can go on without each other. The lyrics of the song talk about how a lover feels that he might perish if his beloved is not close to him. Every path in life leads him to his love and everything he does is for her. He declares that there is nothing he wishes for apart from her in his life.

Khuda Jaane

Khuda Jaane from the film Bachna Ae Haseeno is sung by KK and Shilpa Rao. The lyrics have been written by Anvita Dutt Guptan and the music is provided by Vishal and Shekhar. The dynamic duo Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone added to the charm of this romantic song. The song is a declaration of love to one's loved one saying that God is the witness of what the lover feels and the intensity of that love.

Tum Se Hi

The song from Jab We Met sung by Mohit Chauhan and created by Pritam stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. It is the ultimate love song that talks about how a lover’s day begins and ends with his beloved and nothing else matters to him apart from her. The beloved is the wind beneath the lovers’ wings.

Tum Hi Ho

This song from Aashiqui 2 took India by storm. People loved the song and it is what caused Arijit Singh’s rise to fame. The song about how the beloved is the only thing that matters to the lover struck a chord with people in love or not alike. The beloved is more than life itself to the love and she is the cause of his both happiness and pain.

Pehla Nasha

This song was the original love song. Even years later, this masterpiece from Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar does not stop lovers from smiling and dedicating it to one another. It is a song about the first love and the feelings and intense emotions associated with it. It is hugely popular with the young and old alike.

Subhanallah

It is not surprising that there is another Ranbir-Deepika song on the list. It is as much the power of this duo as the songs that make the songs they appear massively popular. This song from the superhit movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewani is again about first love and first times. It encapsulates the feelings of two youngsters who feel pulled towards each other by an inexplicable force of attraction.

Hasi Ban Gaye

This beautiful song is in the voice of Amit Mishra is from the movie Humari Aadhuri Kahani. It is about a lover who has found God in his beloved. He feels as though she has become the reason behind his smile even if she can sometimes cause him tears. This song is applicable to those in more serious relationships because of its intense nature.

