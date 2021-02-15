Taylor Swift Wishes Fans On Valentine's Day, Tweets, 'You Fill My Life With Love 24/7'

Taylor Swift celebrated Valentine’s Day in a very special way. The songstress took to Twitter and wished all her fans on this special day. Along with the tweet, Swift dropped a subtle reference to her recently re-released track, Love Story, from her album Fearless. Find out more details about this story below.

Taylor Swift dedicates Valentine’s Day to fans

Taylor Swift is currently riding high on the success of her re-released song Love Story. Taylor premiered this re-released version on Friday, February 12, 2021. The single dropped along with the announcement that her album will be released on April 9, 2021. But ahead of this album release, Taylor Swift took some time out and celebrated Valentine’s Day.

Swift took to Twitter and wished all her fans on this very special day. In her tweet, Taylor asked her fans who is going to tell her 18-year-old self that she and her fans’ love story is still going strong. This line was no less than a subtle mention of her re-released song Love Story that she dedicated to her fans. She further thanked her fans for filling her life with love 24/7. Taylor concluded the tweet by wishing all her fans on Valentine’s Day. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s tweet here.

Hey guys so who’s gonna tell 18 year old me that our love story would still be going strong all these years later? 🥺 Thanks for the ways you fill my life with love 24/7, every damn day. Happy Valentines Day 💛 💛 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 14, 2021

Of course, Taylor Swift’s fans were overwhelmed by the songstress’s tweet. They were quick to make the singer feel special on Valentine’s Day. Take a look at some of these reactions on Taylor Swift’s Valentine’s Day tweet here.

Taylor I Listened to Love Story (Taylor’s Version) and decided that I will never be alone again as long as I have Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift — Quackity (@Quackity) February 14, 2021

‘we were both young when i first saw you’: growing up with you this past decade has been an absolute pleasure. you’ve helped me through some incredibly tough life experiences and for that i am eternally grateful. i’m so lucky to have you as my role model. love you 4ever & always pic.twitter.com/3zGspvHgTm — sj (taylor’s version) (@dearsjohnn) February 14, 2021

AWWWW OMG HAPPY VALENTINES TAYLOR! WE LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/lPWosBz02R — hey stephen (taylor’s version) (@justlovinswift) February 14, 2021

we were both young when i first saw you 💛💛



thank you for continuing to be there for me each and every day. pic.twitter.com/YlFtVM8Evl — taylor 💛💛 (@swiftsenigma_) February 14, 2021

growing up with your music has been such an honor and im so excited that i get to re-live the magic of fearless all over again !!! i love u more than words can express and i’m so proud of you FOREVER AND ALWAYS 💛💛✨✨ i love you so much @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/jj6VW4i3LD — fearlessly, anna ♡ (@tayslondongirl) February 14, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of Love Story. She titled the new version as Love Story (Taylor’s version). Taylor Swift chose to re-record her first six albums after her former manager Scooter Braun sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings. Taylor plans to reduce the value of her old masters by re-recording them. Before, releasing Love Story (Taylor’s version), Taylor Swift became one of the most successful artists of 2020 after releasing her first-ever Indie albums folklore and evermore. Both the albums went on to climb and position themselves on many music charts.

