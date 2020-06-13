Kiara Advani Shares A Cute Picture With Birthday Girl Disha Patani; Check Out

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a cute picture on social media with Disha Patani as the latter ringed in her 28th birthday on June 13. In the picture, the birthday girl can be seen planting a kiss on Kiara’s cheeks while spending some memorable moments together. Meanwhile on the other hand, the Good Newwz actress can be seen pouting while posing for the camera. While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, the Kabir Singh actress poured in her love on the special occasion and wrote ‘Happy birthday Disha, God bless you.”

Apart from the actress, the Baaghi 2 actress also received warm wishes from her Malang cast including director Mohit Suri and Anil Kapoor on social media. The filmmaker shared the beautiful picture on his Instagram page where the two can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, the actor called the actress his ‘super-hero buddy’ and offered her more power, strength, courage, and love so that she can keep inspiring people. Disha who was happy to receive such beautiful wishes from the filmmaker was quick to respond and wrote, “Thank you sir but you’re the wind beneath my wings.”

Read: This Day That Year: Tiger Shroff Shares Cute Throwback Video On Disha Patani's Birthday

Read: Disha Patani's Birthday Morning Has A Dash Of Chocolate Cake; See Pics

Mr. India actor also took to his Twitter handle and shared two pictures from his Malang shooting days. In the first picture, Anil can be seen indulging in a conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur, Mohit Suri, and Disha Patani. In the second picture, the birthday girl can be seen posing while sitting on a dining table. Earlier, the actress who seemed extremely delighted with her morning treat and posted about it on her Instagram stories.

Disha Patani posted the picture of the plate with the chocolate cake and captioned the image as “mornings be like”. Thus hinting that her day started on a good note and she will most likely enjoy what is to come on her birthday. Several Bollywood stars have already begun wishing Disha Patani and have shared positive messages for the actor.

On work front

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in Ek Villain 2 which is being directed by Mohit Suri, according to a news portal. The film is expected to have John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film is expected to get a 2021 release at the beginning of January according to some news portals. Besides that, she will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film has already created tremendous buzz and fans are highly anticipating this film. The movie will be helmed by Prabhudeva and will have Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, according to a news portal.

Read: Mohit Suri, Anil Kapoor Extend Sweet Birthday Wishes To Disha Patani

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Birthday Girl Disha Patani Posed On 'Bharat' Sets; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.