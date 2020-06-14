Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Co-star Disha Patani Mourns Loss

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment. He was 34 years old. it has been reported that a suicide note was not found at his apartment. According to news agency PTI, Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Disha Patani took to her social media account to grieve the actor’s loss. Disha Patani did not write any message, however, she shared two still from their movie. Fans of the actor have taken to her comments section and stated that they are saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On Twitter, Disha Patani shared a simple heartbreak emoji to grieve her co-star’s death.

ALSO READ: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Check out Disha Patani’s social media posts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Politicians Mourn Actor's Demise; Express Shock & Sorrow

ðŸ’” — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 14, 2020

Many Bollywood celebrities, as well as television personalities, have taken to their social media to express grief and shock after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He started off his career as a television actor and hence had many friends in the television fraternity as well. Many celebrities have stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to them.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

ALSO READ: 'Life Is Fragile': Sehwag Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise; Urges Everyone To Be Kind

Sushant Singh Rajput then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Varun Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput Express Grief On Ex-manager Disha Salian's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.