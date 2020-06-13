Last Updated:

Birthday Girl Disha Patani, Salman Wish Aaditya Thackeray; Veterans, Others Shower Praises

Birthday girl Disha Patani, Salman Khan wished Maharashtra MLA and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on his birthday. Other stars showered praises on the leader.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Birthday girl Disha Patani, Salman wish Aaditya Thackeray; veterans, others shower praises

Aaditya Thackeray has always been associated with the celebrities of the film industry, frequently coming together on various platforms and participating in causes. Not much has changed after he won his first elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and became the Minister of Environment and Climate, Tourism, Protocol in the state cabinet. That was evident with the flurry of wishes for the leader on his birthday.

READ: Riteish Deshmukh Pens A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For 'brother' Aaditya Thackeray

As Aaditya Thackeray turned 30, the who’s who of Bollywood conveyed their wishes. Most notable among them was Disha Patani, who also shared the same birthday. Posting a snap where the duo is flanked by singer-composer Siddharth Mahadevan, the Baaghi 2 actor conveyed greetings on Instagram stories. 

Salman Khan was among the others who conveyed birthday wishes for success, happiness and blessings to Aaditya Thackeray.

READ: Unlock 1: Shruti Haasan Heads To Hyderabad, Sends 'heartfelt Thanks' To Aaditya Thackeray

Here are the posts 

Some of the veterans of the film industry had heartwarming words for the Thackeray scion.

Anil Kapoor wrote that the youth looked up to him for inspiration and guidance. Sanjay Dutt encouraged him to ‘continue the amazing work.’ Suniel Shetty showered praises on Thackeray, calling him a ‘natural born leader’, ‘one of the most passionate leaders’ and his ‘favourite.’ The Hera Phera star hailed his ‘devotion, passion’ and  contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘huge’ and conveyed his gratitude.

 

Riteish Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, Aahana Kumra, Atul Kasbekar, Nimrat Kaur, Swwapnil Joshi and Punit Malhotra also conveyed their love and praises. Be it calling him a ‘brother’, ‘young, dynamic leader’, ‘humble, positive, approachable’, or praising him for ‘relentless and consistent hands on efforts’ or playing a ‘smashing innings’, they urged him to carry on his work for the state. 

Meanwhile, Aaditya had announced that he’s not celebrating his birthday due to the pandemic. He had urged his party cadre and followers to contribute the money over posters or hoardings in his name to the state relief fund for COVID-19. 

READ:Sonu Sood Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray & Aaditya At Matoshree As Raut Taunts His 'acting'

READ:Raj, Aaditya Thackeray Urge Party Cadre To Avoid Gathering At Their Residence On Birthdays

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all