Birthday girl Disha Patani, Salman wish Aaditya Thackeray; veterans, others shower praises

Aaditya Thackeray has always been associated with the celebrities of the film industry, frequently coming together on various platforms and participating in causes. Not much has changed after he won his first elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and became the Minister of Environment and Climate, Tourism, Protocol in the state cabinet. That was evident with the flurry of wishes for the leader on his birthday.

As Aaditya Thackeray turned 30, the who’s who of Bollywood conveyed their wishes. Most notable among them was Disha Patani, who also shared the same birthday. Posting a snap where the duo is flanked by singer-composer Siddharth Mahadevan, the Baaghi 2 actor conveyed greetings on Instagram stories.

Salman Khan was among the others who conveyed birthday wishes for success, happiness and blessings to Aaditya Thackeray.

Here are the posts

Happy bday Aditya, wish u all the success and happiness. God bless @AUThackeray — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 13, 2020

Some of the veterans of the film industry had heartwarming words for the Thackeray scion.

Anil Kapoor wrote that the youth looked up to him for inspiration and guidance. Sanjay Dutt encouraged him to ‘continue the amazing work.’ Suniel Shetty showered praises on Thackeray, calling him a ‘natural born leader’, ‘one of the most passionate leaders’ and his ‘favourite.’ The Hera Phera star hailed his ‘devotion, passion’ and contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘huge’ and conveyed his gratitude.

Happy Birthday, @AUThackeray. The youth looks up to you and your work for inspiration and guidance. Wishing you all the health, happiness & success. pic.twitter.com/xqGvkWx7hj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 13, 2020

Happy birthday to a natural born leader and my favourite @AUThackeray... love prayers and blessings to one of the most passionate leaders I have seen ...your devotion passion and contribution towards the state during this pandemic has bin HUGE... thank you ...stay blessed. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 13, 2020

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @AUThackeray. Keep doing the amazing work that you are doing for Maharashtra, God bless you! — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 13, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, Aahana Kumra, Atul Kasbekar, Nimrat Kaur, Swwapnil Joshi and Punit Malhotra also conveyed their love and praises. Be it calling him a ‘brother’, ‘young, dynamic leader’, ‘humble, positive, approachable’, or praising him for ‘relentless and consistent hands on efforts’ or playing a ‘smashing innings’, they urged him to carry on his work for the state.

My dearest @AUThackeray - wishing you a very happy birthday my brother - more power to you & keep doing the good you are doing. Good health, happiness & love forever. pic.twitter.com/hX3QUAlENO — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 13, 2020

Happiest birthday @AUThackeray !! Continue striving hard and being dignified! You've inherited leadership from your family but to keep it going strong is one's own will and hardwork! Continue to work hard and earning the country's trust and respect! Have a great one! ðŸ°ðŸŽðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‰ðŸ™ — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) June 13, 2020

Happy happy bday @AUThackeray .. always believed you would be a young, dynamic leader and though this is just the beginning, that’s what you are proving to be even in the toughest of times. Wish you good health and successðŸŽ‚ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 13, 2020

Happy Birthday to the man who’s leading from the front @AUThackeray

More power to you! Have a good one ðŸ˜ƒðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ’ªðŸ» — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) June 13, 2020

Happiest birthday @AUThackeray!! Wishing you the very best of health,happiness and immense luck towards fulfilling your ambitions for our city and state with all your relentless and consistent hands on efforts! Have a great year ahead...ðŸ’«ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ #AadityaThackeray — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 13, 2020

Happy Bday @AUThackeray ji ! You have come to bat directly in the slog overs and u are more than playing a smashing innnings! Politicians like you are a rare breed ! Humble, positive, approachable ! Keep inspiring the young to do better.

God bless u with more! — Swwapnil Joshi | à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤¨à¥€à¤² à¤œà¥‹à¤¶à¥€ (@swwapniljoshi) June 13, 2020

In 2016 when I introduced @AUThackeray to the ðŸ‘‘



TH14 smiled n says,”who’s the boy?”



I replied,”that’s Aaditya, remember this name, he will go far in state and someday I know in national politics”



The day is here

Many many more to come



Wishing my earnest friend happy birthday pic.twitter.com/DLQaGpZq6Q — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Aaditya had announced that he’s not celebrating his birthday due to the pandemic. He had urged his party cadre and followers to contribute the money over posters or hoardings in his name to the state relief fund for COVID-19.

