Disha Patani Celebrates 28th Birthday With Shroff Family, Naruto Cake Steals The Show

On Saturday, Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday amid lockdown surrounded by her loved ones including rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's family. She shared pictures of the low-key birthday party which included a cake that had the face of popular anime character Naruto on it. Through her Instagram stories, Disha also shared a boomerang video from her terrace where she could be seen with Tiger's sister and her best friend Krishna Shroff.

Have a look:

Earlier in the day, Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff shared a throwback video to wish the ‘Rockstar’ on her birthday. The video shows Disha in a cafe, dancing to Hip-Hop music and showing off her quirky moves and goofy expressions. Along with the video, Tiger wrote in the caption, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar.” The birthday girl was quick to reply to the wish, with “thank you, superstar” in the comments.

Apart from Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna, Ayesha Shroff also shared an adorable picture with Disha Patani on her birthday. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing for the camera with a wide smile on their faces.

Ayesha Shroff also wrote a cute birthday wish, “Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @dishapatani”. Disha Patani seemingly shares a very good bond with both Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff as well. Krishna Shroff also went on to comment and called the picture, “Cuuute”.

What's next for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani was critically acclaimed by the audience for her role in the last film Malang where she featured along with actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will be seen next in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has actors Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Disha Patani is also set to grace the big screen with the upcoming Ekta Kapoor film KTina, helmed by Ashima Chibber.

She will feature as the female lead in the second instalment of Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain in a never seen before avatar alongside actors John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur.

