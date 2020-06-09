'Every Bit Of Help Counts': Katrina Kaif Lends Support To Daily Wage Earners

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help the daily wage earners of the country amid lockdown and one among them is Katrina Kaif. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, poorer sections of society like daily wage earners and labourers seemed to suffer the most. They have lost their means of livelihood and some even their homes. Here's more about her initiative.

Kay by Katrina Kaif join hands with DEHAT foundation

Katrina Kaif on Instagram put up a post on Instagram where she said that she will extend a helping hand to the daily wage earners. She revealed how Kay By Katrina had once have partnered up with DEHAT foundation to help the daily wage earners living in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. They had distributed food and "basic sanitary materials" among the people.

In a black and white, Katrina Kaif showed how a team distributed the things amid the daily wage earners and their families. In the caption, she also added, "In the caption, she also said, "In times of need, every bit of help counts and If you wish to join this initiative and contribute head over to the link in my bio". Take a look:

Earlier Katrina Kaif had also taken part in the Indian government's #IForIndia drive. Apart from donating to the cause herself, she also urged her fans to donate to the fund. Adding a caption to the post, she said "From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India. Please continue to donate. Link in bio #IForIndia #SocialForGood @give_india".

Katrina Kaif had also donated to the PM Care Fund. Not only she, but other celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others also donated money to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Adding a caption to her post, Katrina wrote, "pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world".

Many other Bollywood celebrities are also going out of their way to help the daily wage earners and migrant labourers. Actor, Sonu Sood is sending the migrant labourers stuck in Mumbai back to homes through road, rail and air. Swara Bhaskar had also bought train tickets for almost 1300 labourers stranded in Mumbai. According to reports, Varun Dhawan has also donated five lakh rupees to help the daily wage earners of the film industry.

