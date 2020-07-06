Disha Salian's Family Issues Statement Amid Sooraj Pancholi Rumours, Condemns 'fake News'

Disha Salian passed away on June 08, 2020, after she jumped off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad, Mumbai. Disha was a celebrity manager who worked with multiple big-name stars like Sushant Singh Rajput. Unfortunately, after Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life only a few days after Disha, many netizens took to social media and started spreading unsubstantiated rumours about Disha's connection to Bollywood.

In light of all the rumours on social media, Disha Salian's family released an official statement on Monday. In the statement, Disha's family requested people to be considerate and respectful and asked netizens to not spread rumours about Disha after her death.

"We all are humans and have the ability to feel," Disha Salian's family in their official statement

In their official statement, Disha Salian's family and friends requested people to empathize with their situation. They stated that they too were human, and asked everyone to understand their pain. The statement further added that Disha's family was still grieving her loss and the rumours surrounding her death were adding to their suffering.

The statement then requested people to not encouraging such fake news. Disha's family also called out 'insensitive' people who were using her death as an excuse to spread their own narrative. Finally, the statement ended with the words, "Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let’s be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let's spread kindness."

This statement was a response to all the rumours that claimed that Sooraj Pancholi was somehow involved with Disha Salian's death. On July 04, 2020, Sooraj Pancholi spoke to a leading daily and denied these rumours himself. In his interview, Sooraj Pancholi claimed that he had never even met Disha Salian in his life.

He added that he only learnt about her death after Sushant Singh's death. He also slammed the person who spread this rumour online. Moreover, Sooraj Pancholi also mentioned that he felt bad for Disha's family as they had to deal with all these unsubstantiated rumours.

