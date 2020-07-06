Vicky Kaushal's Workout Videos & Pictures Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym

Vicky Kaushal's transformation from a simple boy in Masaan to an army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike blew away the mind of his fans. The actor spent hours in the gym working out on his perfectly sculpted body, to fit into the role of an army officer. These days, Vicky Kaushal has been spending time with his brother in quarantine but is adamant enough to stay in shape. Check out these pictures and videos of Vicky Kaushal working out, that will motivate you to hit the gym.

Vicky Kaushal's workout videos and pictures

Vicky Kaushal learnt boxing for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor who often spends most of his time in the gym also believes in boxing to remain fit and active. He shared this clip from his workout routine and humorously wrote that this was his response when people would come and shake hands with him.

Another motivating workout video we found on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is this one. In the caption, he wrote that he had to gain 15kgs of muscle for his role in the film. The actor looked exhausted in the video but remained adamant about not giving up and reach his goal.

Another picture Vicky Kaushal shared on his Instagram was this one. He was seen standing and posing for a picture as he showed off his perfectly sculpted body. Vicky Kaushal stood in a pair of track pants, with hands over his head and posed for a picture, showing off his abs.

Right before he began the training of his film, Vicky Kaushal posted this on his Instagram account. Along with the candid picture, the actor shared that it was time to begin to trust the magic of a new start. This picture taken between one of his gym sessions is enough to motivate you to trust in a new beginning and shed those extra calories.

Another motivating video on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is this video. Along with the video, he shared that he had been trying the workout for weeks and was quite happy that he was finally able to do it.

