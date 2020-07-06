Sanjay Leela Bhansali Questioned For 3 Hrs In Sushant's Death Probe, Avoids Media Queries

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the latest celebrity who was summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The filmmaker was snapped arriving at the Bandra police station in the city on Monday. The Bajirao Mastani director was questioned for close to three hours and did not offer comments as media persons asked him for a response.

The Mumbai Police had confirmed on Friday that it had issued summons to the filmmaker for a statement, after stating earlier that the process was underway. Bhansali’s visit comes in the backdrop of reports that he had offered Sushant four films. It has been reported that the collaboration did not take place due to 'date issues.'

Mumbai Police is investigating the angle about Sushant’s alleged ouster from films and being ‘boycotted’ by a section of the film industry, playing a role in his death.

Yash Raj Films was earlier asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, who had signed a three-film deal and worked in two films for the banner, which was the banner obliged to. The production house’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and former employee Aashish Singh too have been questioned in the case.

Apart from them, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, last film Dil Bechara’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra, friend Siddharth Pitani have been questioned in the case. The police have ruled out foul play in the death that took place in Sushant’s Bandra apartment on June 14 and cited ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the cause of death, as per the post-mortem report.

