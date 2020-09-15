In Disha Salian & Sushant Cases, Arnab Asks 'What Happened On June 8?' Nitesh Rane Answers

In a sensational development in the Disha Salian Case, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday claimed that on the 8th of June, Disha was accompanied by one of her friends to the party in Juhu. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Poochta hai Bharat', Rane lifted the lid on the entire sequence of events as per his knowledge and its links with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

This is an "open and shut case"

As Republic sources had earlier said that the 'well-connected' people who were allegedly present at the party included 'a builder, politician and two actors', Nitesh Rane said, "I know that the location of Disha Salian's mobile tower and the location of the politician who was at the party is the same." He further claimed that her phone was switched off from 8:30 pm to 12:30 pm on the night of the party which she "did not want to attend."

"Whatever happened on June 8, if I want to reveal it, I will go definitely go to the CBI with all the information I have which will make it clear that whatever happened on June 13 was the consequence of the events which unfolded on June 8. This is why I am saying, I also told it in another interview with Republic TV that the most important person in this case who has all the information, the main witness is Rohan Rai (Disha Salian's fiance). He is the closest link in the case and there are no signs of him," Nitesh Rane said.

The BJP MLA said that "Rohan Rai knows what Nitesh Rane knows", adding that Rohan Rai should be interrogated thoroughly by the CBI so that the truth comes out. The BJP MLA claimed that Rohan Rai had allegedly fled Mumbai to his hometown and that his appearance before the CBI would make both Sushant and Disha's death probe an 'open and shut case'

Rane supplemented his claims with additional corroborative citations, questioning the discrepancy in Rohan Rai and his friends allegedly arranging for Disha Salian's final rites on June 9 whereas her autopsy allegedly took place two days later on June 11. Moreover, Nitesh Rane also said that Rohan Rai had reached the spot of Disha's death almost '20-25' minutes after she had allegedly jumped off and questioned why there was a delay in such a situation - something again corroborated by persons spoken to by Republic on camera.

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.

What happened at June 8 party and beyond?

Subsequent to his interview on Republic Bharat, Nitesh Rane also spoke to Arnab Goswami on the primetime debate on Republic TV, where he went into more details of what happened on June 8.

There was a party held in Juhu, and I have clear information. Disha was called by powerful people, though against her wish, she showed up at the party."

"At the party whatever wrong happened to her, she left and called up Sushant, that’s the information I have. When she was on her way to Malad, Malvani, I heard that she called up Sushant, and he called up Rhea, and Rhea called up a person who was there at the party and alerted them that this is what Disha is doing while she has left the house, so need to do something about it," he added.

Rane continued, "By the time she reached the Malad, Malvani house, obviously someone would have been sent to shut her up. And in that house, her fiance Rohan Rai was present. Obviously, she was pushed down or something happened to her, she died after that.”

