Sushant Spoke To Rhea After Disha Salian Told Him Of 'wrong' At June 8 Party: Nitesh Rane

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane made sensational claims about the events leading up to the death of Disha Salian, and its link to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's death days later, emphatically denying the suicide theories. The Maharashtra MLA claimed that the celebrity manager had informed Sushant Singh Rajput about the ‘wrong’ that happened with her at the party on June 8, the day she passed away. He claimed that SSR then informed Rhea Chakraborty, who called someone else who was at the party, after which someone was ‘sent’ to Disha’s house.

BJP’s Nitesh Rane on Disha-Sushant death link

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Rane said, “There was a party held in Juhu, and I have clear information. Disha was called by powerful people, though against her wish, she showed up at the party."

"At the party whatever wrong happened to her, she left and called up Sushant, that’s the information I have. When she was on her way to Malad, Malvani, I heard that she called up Sushant, and he called up Rhea, and Rhea called up a person who was there at the party and alerted them that this is what Disha is doing while she has left the house, so need to do something about it," he added.

Rane continued, "By the time she reached the Malad, Malvani house, obviously someone would have been sent to shut her up. And in that house, her fiance Rohan Rai was present. Obviously, she was pushed down or something happened to her, she died after that.”

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14.

In the interview, Rane questioned the whereabouts of Disha’s fiance Rohan Rai, and claimed he had admitted to Rane about ‘pressure’ on him. The politician stated that he was willing to even go to the Central Bureau of Investigation, seeking action in the case. Above all, he implored that the agency immediately summon Rohan Rai.

CBI probes SSR-Disha death link?

The CBI, that is probing the Sushant case, has called in numerous people linked to Disha for questioning. One of them is Bunty Sajdeh, the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha worked. Another person to have been questioned was talent manager Uday Singh Gauri, who was Disha’s friend, and spoke to Sushant on June 13, a day before Sushant’s death.

