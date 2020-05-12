Genelia D'Souza & Soha Ali Khan Are Taking Help From New 'digital' Babysitter, Here's How

With the lockdown getting extended and lack of things to do inside the house, mothers might find it difficult to keep their kids engaged. However, it seems Bollywood moms, Genelia D'Souza, Soha Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty have found just the perfect nanny to help them in this problem.

The 21st-century mothers, in keeping with the digital age, feels that with the new Disney+ Hostar VIP's new movies, cartoons and activities, they would manage to get the much-needed break on Mother's Day.

Genelia D'Souza has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. However, the current situation of lockdown seems to keep her busy more than ever as she said, "Being a mum is exhausting sometimes, and even more so in the current situation". She said how she was using Disney+Hostar as babysitters and making sure her kids were engaged with their favourite movie, Toy Stories.

Similarly, Soha Ali Khan also opened up about Inaya being a "chhota packet, bad dhamaka" who keeps Soha on her toes always. Hence, she needed a strict nanny for her little one who can keep her engaged during the day so that Soha could get her much-needed break. Being a 21st-century mother, it seems she is keen on using the digital world for it. She said how the "Disney+ Hotstar has a wide range of shows – from stories about friendships, values, adventures to DIY Art & Crafts that can keep your children entertained".

